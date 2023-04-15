Hod Rods shut out Rome 5-0 to set best start in franchise history

Hot Rods pitching strikes out 13, log second shutout of 2023
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ben Peoples sat down six batters on strikes in 4.0 innings to elevate the Bowling Green Hot Rods (5-0) to a 5-0 victory over the Rome Braves (2-4) on Friday night at Bowling Green Ballpark. The 5-0 start for Bowling Green sets the record for best start in franchise history, beating their 4-0 start from 2021.

The Hot Rods offense struck first in the bottom of the first inning against Rome starter J.J. Niekro. Shane Sasaki reached first on an error from third baseman Geraldo Quintero and advanced to second on a steal. Willy Vasquez walked and Junior Caminero reached on another error, scoring Sasaki to put the Hot Rods up 1-0. Jeffry Parra singled, putting runners at first and second, and both runners advanced on passed ball. Nick Schnell collected a base hit, scoring both runners, increasing the lead to 3-0.

In the sixth, Parra and Blake Robertson singled off Braves reliever Tyler Owens to put runners on first and second. Gionti Turner drove in Parra on an RBI single to left, moving the score to 4-0.

The Bowling Green offense plated another run in the bottom of the seventh with Rome reliever Ryder Jones on the mound. Vasquez led off with a walk and Caminero plated him with a double, giving the Hot Rods a 5-0 advantage. Nelson Alvarez shut down the Braves in the ninth to finalize a 5-0 Hot Rods win.

Franklin Dacosta (1-0) earned his first win of the season, going 3.0 scoreless frames while striking out three. Niekro (0-1) picked up the loss, allowing three runs (zero earned), on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

Bowling Green and Rome play the penultimate game of the six-game series on Saturday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. Bowling Green has yet to announce a starter, while Rome will send RHP Hunter Riggins (0-0, 9.00) to the bump.

