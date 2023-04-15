Lady Topper golfer Catie Craig is crowned C-USA Individual Champion

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In what is arguably the most significant day in Lady Topper Golf’s 46-year history to date, sophomore Catie Craig earned the Conference USA Women’s Golf Individual Champion title on Saturday afternoon.

Craig’s medalist honor was combined with fifth-year senior Kenlie Barrett’s third-place finish, both women exceeding the placement of any Lady Topper golfer ever in a conference tournament.

WKU as a whole finished second overall, just three shots from champion, No. 35 North Texas. The Lady Toppers posted the lowest score of the day on Saturday, beating every other team by at least eight strokes. The second-place finish ties the best team finish at a conference championship for the program as WKU tied for second in 2021 as well.

The 54-hole team score of 17-over 881 is one of the best the program has posted at a league championship.

“I can’t begin to express how proud I am of this team,” said head coach Adam Gary. “They fought for it down to the final hole today, and while we came up short as a team, they couldn’t help but celebrate their teammate’s accomplishments. Catie Craig had an incredible spring and is about to lead this program to a place it’s never been before. That’s a testament to her hard work and to the hard work of the entire team.”

Craig, who is unranked in the Golfstat Top 250, upset three golfers in the field who are ranked in the top 220 of Division I women’s golfers in the country, including No. 71 Audrey Tan of UNT.

Craig started the day hot with four birdies in her first seven holes. A bobble on holes 13 and 15 put her to even par at the par-72, 6,102-yard PGA National Champion course, but a birdie on 16 pulled her back under. Her 54-hole score of 1-under 215 is the lowest individual score in relation to par by any Lady Topper in a conference championship.

Barrett stayed close to the top of the leaderboard all day on Saturday, closing out her collegiate career with a third-place conference finish, the best by any Lady Topper golfer, other than Craig, in program history. She posted a final-round, 1-over 73 to end the tournament at 1-over 217.

Senior Sarah Arnold rounded out the trio of Lady Tops in the top 10. She tied for seventh with a final-round, even-par 72. It’s the best finish of her career in the C-USA Championships.

WKU’s final counting score on Saturday came by the hands of freshman Sydney Hackett. In her first league championship, she posted a 4-over 76 to end up at 19-over 235 overall. She tied for 22nd and teammate Averi Cline was just behind her in t-27th.

Craig’s individual win clinches a spot for her in an NCAA Regional, making her the first WKU women’s golfer to ever make an NCAA appearance. The Lady Toppers are in waiting for her site announcement on Wednesday, April 26th.

Results – Final

1. Catie Craig – 69, 75, 71 – 215

3. Kenlie Barrett – 69, 75, 73 – 217

T7. Sarah Arnold – 71, 78, 72 – 221

T22. Sydney Hackett – 81, 78, 76 – 235

T27. Averi Cline – 74, 83, 79 – 236

