Man charged with manslaughter after woman’s overdose death

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - An Adairville man is charged with manslaughter following a woman’s overdose death.

According to a release from the South Central KY Drug Task Force, agents were asked to assist in the investigation in Feb. 2023.

The victim was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital, where she later died.

During the investigation, agents determined that Michael Lalone, 41, of Adairville, had distributed a small quantity of suspected fentanyl to the victim before the incident occurred.

Jail records show he was booked in jail on Friday, April 14, on a second-degree manslaughter charge and trafficking in a controlled substance charge.

A court date was not listed on the records.

