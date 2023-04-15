Student-athletes lace up their running shoes for Barren County’s inaugural unified track & field meet

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County High School held their first Unified Sports track & field meet as students with special needs paired up with general education students to participate in events during the duration of BCHS’s all comers meet.

Molly Caswell, Special Programs Teacher Consultant for Barren County Schools, explains the importance of the event for all students. She said, “It’s a win-win for our special needs students. They’re learning the benefits of friendships, their getting to model after same age peers, and then our general education students are learning compassion, empathy, and it is just a great opportunity for everyone involved.”

Students took to the track, participating in three running events through Special Olympics Unified Sports, and they were excited to show off their skills.

Evan Kuhnke, a unified athlete, said, “Running. You know, I love running and its friendship. All about friendship. The thing is I have a partner and that’s Aiden Miller and it’s actually fun to do that.”

Another unified athlete, Payton Flanary, was ready for her big moment. “I’ve been running, stretching, jumping jacks, and push-ups, sit-ups...everything,” she added.

Everyone in attendance had the opportunity to sign a banner to “Pledge to Include” and sport #inclusionrevolution wristbands. Caswell says, “Our fans definitely will leave with a warm heart. They are going to see that different abilities can do all things. Just because that student may have disability, that does not mean that they cannot participate in something and they cannot be a part. Inclusion is for everyone.”

Barren County is actively looking at other sports that cater to their students’ talents and interests to expand their participation in Unified Sports for the future.

