Train with hazardous materials derails in rural Maine

A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire in Rockwood, Maine, fire...
A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire in Rockwood, Maine, fire officials said.(Rockwood Fire & Rescue)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKWOOD, Maine (AP) — A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire in Rockwood, Maine, fire officials said.

Rockwood Fire & Rescue posted a photo of the derailment Saturday on its Facebook page and advised residents “to stay clear!” It was unclear if there were injuries in the derailment. The department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rockwood is in the north-central part of the state in a mostly rural area. It’s near Moosehead Lake, one of the largest bodies of freshwater in the state.

The derailment is the latest one to plague the rail industry. Federal regulators and members of Congress are urging railroads to do more to prevent derailments after recent fiery wrecks involving hazardous chemicals in Ohio and Minnesota prompted evacuations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGPD are negotiating with the suspect inside the house through a megaphone.
UPDATE: Two arrested after standoff with BGPD on Johnson Drive
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
One injured in single vehicle accident on Glasgow Road
One injured in single vehicle accident on Glasgow Road
Gurt is charged with DUI, resisting arrest, failure to produce insurance card, assault third...
Bystanders help Horse Cave police chief with arrest
Manuel G. Quiros
Bowling Green man sentenced in bank robbery cases

Latest News

The Ladners got to celebrate their first Easter with their quintuplets at a Mississippi...
Quintuplets celebrate first Easter with parents at hospital
Flowers and signs adorn a barrier, two days after two explosions killed three and injured...
Boston remembers deadly marathon bombing 10 years later
Lucas Helmke, an Australian father, powered through 3,206 pushups to break the world record for...
Man sets world record with more than 3,200 pushups in an hour
The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information on three missing American sailors, identified as...
US Coast Guard, Mexican navy searching for 3 missing American sailors