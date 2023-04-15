VIDEO: GOP hopefuls for KY Governor’s race campaign in Bowling Green

By Kalup Phillips
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The five leading politicians hoping to unseat Governor Andy Beshear in this year’s race for Governor all made their pitch to voters in south-central Kentucky Friday night.

The Kentucky Primary is just about a month away from the Kentucky Primary. Tonight's dinner played a crucial role in early votes on the home stretch.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft, KY Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, and state Auditor Mike Harmon all appeared before a crowd at the 2023 Southern Kentucky Lincoln Day Dinner. The event was held Friday, April 14 at the National Corvette Museum.

This was the only gathering of the top candidates in Bowling Green before the primary election in May.

You can watch their individual speeches in the video player above or the Youtube version of the videos below:

