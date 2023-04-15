WKU Baseball wins another nine inning thriller over UAB, clinching the series

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball clinched its first Conference USA series win of the season with a 6-3 victory over UAB on Saturday afternoon at Young Memorial Field.

The Hilltoppers improve to 19-17 (4-10 in C-USA) while the Blazers drop to 10-24 (3-11 in C-USA).

“Obviously, it is a relief, and you are proud of these guys. They are well deserving,” said head coach Marc Rardin. “It’s baseball. There can be luck and you just kind of stumbled into it yesterday, but again, it’s baseball. We get a couple of hits that we needed and do that yesterday and then we come back today and do what we did. I just think these are runs on the ladder. We are trying to get to something just so much bigger here and nobody really understands or has envisioned like me, or the staff that I put together and what we talk to this team about. These are games that we need to win right now. To get these two, to win the series and to come back tomorrow and really try to get the three-game sweep, that really gives us some separation.”

For the second straight game, the Hilltopper offense utilized a ninth inning rally to regain the lead after Ty Crittenberger and Tristin Garcia delivered a pair of RBI singles combining for three runs to take a 6-3 lead going into the bottom of the ninth, eventually leading to the win after three outs to close the game by the Hilltopper defense.

LHP Devyn Terbrak got the nod for his ninth start of the season and produced six strikeouts in 6.0 innings while allowing just one run on four hits and three walks. Three Hilltopper pitchers made appearances out of the pen in Jack Bennett, Cam Tullar, and Mason Burns. Bennett and Tullar combined for three strikeouts and surrendered two runs (one earned) on three hits with Tullar picking up his second winning decision of the season in relief. Burns earned the save after shutting down the bottom of the ninth inning, fanning two batters without allowing a run or hit.

Offensively, the Hilltoppers put together their second straight double-digit hit performance totaling 13 after clocking 14 in yesterday’s win. Four batter’s produced multi-hit efforts led by Ty Crittenberger in a 3-for-5 outing with two RBI and a run scored. Tristin Garcia continued his hot hitting streak in a 2-for-5 day, recording two RBI as well while Kirk Liebert launched the lone home run of the day with a solo shot to right field in a 2-for-5 performance.

Lukas Farris put the Hilltoppers on the board in the top of the fifth with an RBI single to take a 1-0 lead. The Blazers responded with an RBI single of their own in the bottom of the fifth to tie it at 1-1. A solo shot from Kirk Liebert broke the tie in the top of the sixth and gave WKU a 2-1 lead.

Ty Crittenberger knocked a two-out, RBI single in the top of the seventh to extend the Tops lead to 3-1. An RBI double from the Blazers cut the WKU lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh. A WKU error in the bottom of the eighth allowed a UAB run to cross and tie the game at 3-3.

Ty Crittenberger scored the go-ahead run with another RBI single in the top of the ninth and Tristin Garcia plated two more with an RBI single to secure the win after Mason Burns and the Tops defense closed out the bottom of the frame.

The Hilltoppers will conclude their series against UAB on tomorrow, starting at 1 p.m. CT at Young Memorial Field.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.