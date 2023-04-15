WKU falls to MTSU, 4-2, tying up the series

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky fell to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders late Saturday afternoon, 4-2, that was garnered with Faith Hegh’s fifth home run of the season. MTSU now ties the series that will wrap up tomorrow afternoon.

From the circle, Katie Gardner walked and struck out three at the plate, while six different Hilltoppers picked up hits against the Blue Raider defense.

Middle got moving first in front of their home crowd with a RBI single into the six-spot in the bottom of the second inning to gain a run lead. In the fifth inning, MTSU picked up their largest lead of the ballgame after Laura Mealer’s RBI single into center field that scored two.

Later in the frame, she stole second and advanced home unearned on the Hilltopper error for a 4-0 lead. Putting runs onto the board, Faith Hegh swung for right field trees on the 3-2 pitch, for her fifth home run of the season that scored two in the sixth inning.

Katie Gardner came back in the circle for the Red and White moving her record to 11-11. The Bowling Green native gave up only three earned runs off of six hits, walking three, and striking out three in 29 batters faced in Tennessee.

The Hilltoppers and Blue Raiders will meet back for the series finale tomorrow at Blue Raider Softball Field. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT.

