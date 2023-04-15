WKU Softball makes a seventh inning comeback to beat MTSU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Now earning their fourth come-from-behind win, the WKU Hilltoppers took care of business in a 4-3 victory over Middle Tennessee at Blue Raider Softball Complex.

Fifth-year senior Faith Hegh picked up two RBI doubles in the match up before Taylor Davis collected her 13th and 14th RBIs on the year with the game winning hit. With a Katie Gardner opening frame, Kelsie Houchens came into the circle with a steady arm and her seventh win on the season for the Red and White.

The Blue Raiders got swinging first with an RBI single up the middle that plated two to get ahead early. After a change of the circle with Kelsie Houchens in charge in the bottom of the second, the Tops stepped up to the plate to score one with a double off the bat off Faith Hegh – as she’s third in NCAA Softball in doubles this season – for a 2-1 ballgame for the Blue Raiders.

In the bottom half of the third inning, Middle fought back on base running with stealing second and an advance on the throw down to guard a 3-1 lead heading into the fourth. In the top of the fifth, Hegh plated another: a shot into left-center field on the 1-0 that was good for her second double of the evening. Shortstop TJ Webster made her way home on her speed from first base for the second run of the game for WKU. Aiming for the comeback, the seventh inning for WKU opens up with singles from Abby Newman and Webster to gain both on base.

The Blue Raiders intentionally walked Hegh to load the bags just before left fielder Taylor Davis earned the tying and go-ahead RBIs of the game with a shot over the shortstops head into the left-center gap and sent two across the plate for the win. Katie Gardner started in the circle through an inning, giving up two runs off of three hits with a strikeout under her belt. Redshirt-sophomore Kelsie Houchens came in for relief in the middle of two, recording only a run with two hits, a walk, and a strikeout from her work in the circle.

WKU will take on Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro, tomorrow and Sunday at the Blue Raider Softball Field. First pitch tomorrow is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.

