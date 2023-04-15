WKU Tennis wins 15th match of the season defeating UTEP

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Tennis continued its 2023 season on Saturday morning, defeating UTEP 4-0. The Lady Toppers improve to 15-9 on the year, while the Miners fall to 5-12. The 15th win of the season for WKU now stands alone as the third most in the history of Lady Topper Tennis.

The Lady Toppers got off to a fast start with Blanco and Hermanova securing the win on court three, 6-2, downing the Miners in quick fashion. Next to finish on court one was Cortez and Hernandez, 6-3, securing the doubles point for WKU. This marked the sixth time in seven matches the Lady Toppers have taken the doubles point.

In singles play, WKU strengthened its grip on the lead with Rachel Hermanova picking up her 17th win of the season 6-2 and 6-3 in the No. 2 slot to take a 2-0 advantage. Paola Cortez followed suit on court one winning 6-3 and 6-3 leaving the Lady Toppers just one point away from securing the victory. In the No. 5 slot Sunskrithi Damera won in dominating fashion 6-3 and 6-1 to complete the 4-0 sweep of the UTEP Miners. Mariana Zegada had a narrow 6-5 lead on court six when play was stopped.

“Great win today, probably our best performance of the year and we sure saved it for the right time,” said head coach Greg Davis. “Today was a team performance, one through six battled in singles and we did the same thing one through three in doubles. It puts us in a position to one: get us a decent seed next week and two: gives us some momentum going into the conference tournament.”

The Lady Toppers will wrap up the 2023 regular season and host the Marshall Thundering Herd on Sunday, April 16. First serve is set for 1 p.m. CT.

Final Results

Singles (Order of finish: 2,1,5)

1. Paola Cortez (WKU) def. Veronika Lebisova (UTEP) 6-3, 6-3

2. Rachel Hermanova (WKU) def. Carlotta Mencaglia (UTEP) 6-2, 6-3

3. Sayda Hernandez (WKU) vs. Zuzanna Szczepanska (UTEP) 5-7, 4-5, unfinished

4. Sofia Blanco (WKU) vs. Thassane Abrahim (UTEP) 7-6 (8-6), 3-5, unfinished

5. Sunskrithi Damera (WKU) def. Elena Dibattista (UTEP) 6-3, 6-1

6. Mariana Zegada (WKU) vs. Eve Daniels (UTEP) 6-2, 6-5, unfinished

Doubles (Order of finish: 3,1)

1. Paola Cortez/Sayda Hernandez (WKU) def. Thassane Abrahim/Veronika Lebisova (UTEP) 6-3

2. Samantha Martinez/Mariana Zegada (WKU) vs. Elena Dibattista/Zuzanna Szczepanska (UTEP) 5-4, unfinished

3. Sofia Blanco/Rachel Hermanova (WKU) def. Eve Daniels/Carlotta Mencaglia (UTEP) 6-3

