Bowling Green Parks & Recreation hosts its 50th Anniversary of the Special Olympics Kentucky Arena 5 Spring Games

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Parks & Recreation held its 50th annual Special Olympics Kentucky Area 5 Spring Games, Saturday afternoon at Bowling Green High School.

There were seven delegations that partcipated in the event: BGPR Young Athletes Program, The Bowling Green Kraken Swim Team, Allen County Schools, Bowling Green Independent Schools, Bowling Green Special Olympics, Christian County, Collado Independent, Foster Independent and Whitney Family. Partcipiants were as young as 8 years old and have a Special Olympics medical condition to participate.

The events varied from 10-100 meter walk or run, 200-800 meter run, softball throw, standing and running long jump and shot put.

“This is just a celebration of our community of Special Olympics athletes, the coaches the volunteers, that make these things possible and just a fantastic day to just show off the genuine love and joy of life for sports. Its just a fun thing to be a part of,” Special Populations Coordinator Cameron Levis said.

Levis has been around the Special Olympics his whole life and it means the world to him to be able to showcase these athletes. His mom was involved in the Special Olympics movement when we she was a student at WKU. His grandfather, Alton Little, was a Recreational Professor at WKU for 36 years and helped facilitate the Special Olympics games during his tenure.

“Adaptive and inclusive recreational sports is a really big passion of mine, just giving people with disabilities an opportunity to show off their skills and abilities and give our community an opportunity to focus on a person’s abilities and not their disabilities and really focus on what somebody can do which is going to help us continue to make it more inclusion and accessible to society for people with disabilities,” he said.

Volunteers from all over the area including WKU students that are PE Majors and physical therapy students, while concessions and lunch was provided by Redeemer Church. After all the events, the athletes got to enjoy their meals, play games with the WKU students and have a huge dance party.

“Trying to create that exciting experience for these athletes and something that they’ll remember for the rest of their life, is our goal every single year when we plan this,” Levis said. “So the work we put in for it is with that mission in mind to make this a truly special day for some wonderful athletes and wonderful people.”

Bowling Green Junior High student Noah Bunton is in his second year being a part of the Olympics. This year he participated in 2 events and talked about his excitement for the day and everything leading up to it.

“I just ran the 50 meters. I just go fast and then I’ll do the shotput, throwing the ball into the ground. I’m just having fun, and seeing Gene Birk and taking pictures with Gene Birk,” Bunton said.

Noah says he likes to participate in this event, partly due to him wanting to pursue a track and field career in high school and participating in the shot put event. And getting to be in the Olympics making him very happy, smiley and excited.

Levis’ goal is for the Bowling Green area is to craete a fun experience, an exciting atmosphere, and to lead the way accepting and including people with disabilities.

“We want our community to be the standard for what it means for people with disabilities to be included in our everyday life. That’s what we celebrate every year when we come out here. And we will continue to do that. It’s been 50 years, this is the 50th anniversary and we’re going to continue to do it for the next 50 years. And it’s going to be exciting to see that continue.”

