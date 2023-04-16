Cooler for Sunday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had a gorgeous Saturday with plenty of sunshine and highs hovering around 80° for many today. Rain and storms will be moving into our area tonight into the early hours of Sunday.

Rain ending Sunday morning.

The rain comes from a cold front that will sweep through our area overnight tonight into Sunday. Temperatures will be much chillier on Sunday with highs only reaching into the 60s. Temps throughout the day on Sunday will gradually drop into the 50s by the afternoon along with breezy conditions. Monday will be sunnier, but we’ll stay breezy with highs in the middle 60s. We’ll start to warm again by Tuesday, with highs in the 70s. Many days this week will be awesome if you’re planning to be outside!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Rain ending. Chillier & breezy. High 64. Low 45. Winds W at 17 mph.

MONDAY: Turning mostly sunny. Breezy. High 65. Low 43. Winds W at 19 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 72. Low 52. Winds SW at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 79

Today’s Low: 51

Normal High: 71

Normal Low: 47

Record High: 88 (1924)

Record Low: 25 (1936)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.65″ (-1.57″)

Yearly Precip: 14.56″ (+0.12″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:20 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:10 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good

Tree pollen: High

Ragweed pollen: Low

Grass pollen: Moderate

Mold: Low

UV: 8 (Very High)

