Garcia’s four hits not enough as Tops fall to Blazers on Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball fell in the series finale 6-4 against UAB on Sunday afternoon at Young Memorial Field.

The Hilltoppers drop to 19-18 (4-11 in C-USA) while the Blazers improve to 11-24 (4-11 in C-USA).

RHP Dawson Hall got the series finale start for the first time this season in his sixth start, overall. The true freshman, right-hander totaled just one strikeout in 5.2 innings while surrendering four runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks. Three Hilltopper pitchers saw action in relief in RHPs Beau Coffman, CJ Weins, and Evan Jones. The three combined to allow two runs on five hits in the final 3.2 frames with Weins fanning three batters in his 2.0 innings of work.

At the plate, the Tops notched their third straight double-digit hit game, with 10 in the 10-inning contest. Three Hilltoppers put together multi-hit efforts in Tristin Garcia recording a 4-for-5 outing with a double and a run scored of his own while AJ Fiechter marked, a team-high, two RBI in a 1-for-5 day.

SCORING SUMMARY

WKU plated its first three runs in the top of the fourth with a two-RBI single from AJ Fiechter and an RBI groundout from Ty Crittenberger to take a 3-0 lead.

The Tops extended the lead to 4-0 with an RBI single from Aidan Gilroy in the top of the fifth.

UAB scratched twice in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI groundout and RBI single to cut its deficit to 4-2.

The Blazers tied the game in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single and an RBI walk to make it a 4-4 game.

UAB launched a two-run home run to win the game 6-4 in the bottom of the tenth.

UP NEXT

The Hilltoppers go back on the road for a midweek contest against the Evansville Aces on Tuesday, April 18, starting at 6 p.m. CT at German American Bank Field in Evansville, Ind.

