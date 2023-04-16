Grindstaff Climbs Leaderboard on Final Day of Regular Season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On the final day of the regular season for Hilltopper Golf, sophomore Riley Grindstaff climbed 16 spots on the leaderboard to tie for 27th at the Boilermaker Invitational on Saturday evening.

Grindstaff posted a 2-over 73 followed a 2-under 69, the lowest score of any Hilltopper across the tournament. He finished the event at 3-over 216, pacing WKU to a 10th-place team finish at 30-over 882.

Senior captain Luke Fuller turned in a second-round, 2-over 73 and final-round, 3-over 74 at the 7,275-yard Ackerman-Allen Golf Course on Purdue’s campus.

Junior Connery Meyer improved by five shots from the second to final rounds, posting an even-par 71 in the latter. Fuller and Meyer both tied for 51st overall.

WKU counted a second-round score of 6-over 77 from redshirt sophomore Nic Hofman and a final-round, 2-over 73 from fifth-year senior Landon Carner. The duo tied for 67th and 60th, respectively.

The Hilltoppers have a week off before starting the Conference USA Men’s Golf Championships at Texarkana Country Club on Monday, April 24.

Results – Final

T27. Riley Grindstaff – 74, 73, 69 – 216

T51. Luke Fuller – 74, 73, 74 – 221

T51. Connery Meyer – 74, 76, 71 – 221

T60. Landon Carner – 75, 78, 73 – 226

T67. Nic Hofman – 74, 77, 78 – 229

