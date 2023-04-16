Hot Rods drop first game of the season 10-5 to Rome in Game Five

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Carson Williams blasted a first inning two-run homer for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (5-1), but the Rome Braves (3-4) rallied to win 10-5 on Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Braves drove in the first run in the top of the first against Hot Rods starter Sandy Gaston. Drake Baldwin and Ignacio Alvarez worked one-out walks to put runners on first and second. Bryson Horne doubled, scoring Baldwin to give Rome a 1-0 lead.

Bowling Green responded in the bottom of the first against Rome starter Hunter Riggins. Shane Sasaki led off the inning with a single. Carson Williams stepped in and blasted a two-run homer to right, vaulting the Hot Rods into the lead, 2-1. They plated another run in the bottom of the third with Riggins still on the mound. Sasaki led off with a walk and advanced to third on a base hit from Junior Caminero. Kenny Piper lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Sasaki, giving Bowling Green a 3-1 advantage.

Two runs came around for Rome in the top of the fourth against Bowling Green reliever Antonio Jimenez. Horne, Brandol Mezquita, and Kadon Morton all collected singles to load the bases with no outs. Two outs later, Keshawn Ogans drove in Horne and Mezquita, tying the game 3-3.

Once again, the Hot Rods retaliated in the bottom of the fourth with Riggins still on the bump. Nick Schnell led off with a single and Nate Soria doubled down the left field line, scoring Schnell, to regain a 4-3 lead. Gionti Turner advanced Soria to third with a sacrifice bunt, and Soria scored on a dropped third strike in the next at-bat, increasing the lead to 5-3.

The Rome offense exploded in the top of the fifth against Jimenez. Baldwin doubled to lead off, and Alvarez smacked a double of his own, cutting into the lead, 5-4. Horne reached on an error and Mezquita singled to score Alvarez, tying the game 5-5. Cory Acton drove in the final run of the inning with a single, giving the Braves another lead, 6-5. Rome would continue to score, plating one in the eighth and three more in the ninth, beating the Hot Rods 10-5.

Estarlin Rodriguez (1-0) earned his first win of the season, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out three. Jimenez (0-1) picked up his first loss of the year, surrendering five runs (four earned) on eight hits, striking out three in the process.

The Hot Rods and Braves play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with a 1:05 PM CT first pitch. Bowling Green sends LHP Keyshawn Askew (0-0, 3.00) to the mound against Rome RHP AJ Smith-Sawyer (0-0, 0.00).

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.