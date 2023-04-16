Lost River Cave holds “Bio Blitz” to help conservation efforts in its’ meadow

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Lost River Cave has experienced invasive species for several years now, but with the help of wildlife experts and volunteers, the meadow is slowly transforming back to it’s natural state.

“The need was first recognized through the wildlife actually, we had several Eastern Box turtles, which are very long lived species that are native to this region,” said Delaney Rockrohr, an Ecosystem Consultant at Lost River Cave.

“They are very good at being indicators, also known as a species for that reason. They indicate how healthy your ecosystem is. We had several ones that were very sick and they required human intervention.”

Since the new invasive plants were negatively affecting the box turtles and other animals, native plants were introduced to help bring the environment back to it’s natural state.

The introduction of these plants is only the beginning. The maintaining and interval check-ins on the meadow would take multiple years.

“What we love to see is we find new species that we did not plant, which means that they are already existing here in the seed bank,” said Rockrohr. “They just did not have the right ecosystem to bring themselves back up out of the ground.”

In other words, their efforts are working and the results are moving, even past the meadow.

“It started with a group of passionate people and it continues that way,” said Katie Cilinski, Director of Philanthropy of Lost River Cave.

There are two more already scheduled “Bio Blitzes” for this year. Lost River Cave is accepting volunteers to help with their efforts. Anyone interested in helping, or just wanting to learn more information on the project, can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.