Med Center Health hosting Expectant Parent Fair

By Isaac Calvert
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Med Center Health will be hosting their annual Expectant Parent Fair on Sunday, April 16.

The annual event’s activities include:

  • Interactive Booths
  • Demonstrations and Information Sessions
    - Car Seat Safety
    - Infant CPR
    - Safe Sleep
    - Ask the Dietitian – Prenatal & Postnatal Nutrition for Mom’s Health
    -     Lactation Lounge
  • More for parents with toddlers! A special area with books, face painting and more will be set aside for parents to interact with their children. Hosted by the Warren County Public Library.
  • Photo booth and balloon animals
  • Light refreshments
  • See where you will deliver! Tour The Medical Center’s Mother-Baby Unit
  • Fantastic door prizes, including a year’s supply of diapers!

Kim Dethridge, the Director for Women’s Health at Med Center Health, said that this fair is for more than just people who are expecting parents.

“This is not just for expecting parents, but for anyone in the family. Maybe there is an Aunt or a Grandparent that has someone in their family that is near delivery, or someone that is even thinking about pregnancy and wants to get them hooked up with prenatal care. We have anything that they may need,” said Dethridge.

The Expectant Parent Fair will be held at the Medical Center-WKU Health Sciences Complex on Sunday, April 16, from 1 p.m to 3 p.m.

