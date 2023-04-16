Pair arrested in connection to teen’s overdose death

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A teen’s death in February 2023 has led to the arrest of a Bowling Green man and woman.

Keyara Rose, 22, and Robert Watkins, 32, both of Bowling Green face numerous charges each, including second-degree manslaughter.

According to a news release from the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, a joint investigation with Bowling Green Police and the DTF began after a 17-year-old was found dead in his bedroom on February 8, 2023.

“BGPD and DTF developed information indicating Keyara Rose had trafficked M-30 fentanyl pills to the deceased victim the day before his death,” the release said.

As the investigation unfolded, investigators determined that Robert Watkins sold the “M-30 fentanyl pills” to Rose.

According to the Drug Task Force, “M-30 fentanyl pills” are an extremely dangerous substance and have resulted in many overdose deaths.

Rose and Watkins were indicted by a Warren County Grand Jury last week.

Watkins was served the indictment on April 13. He was in the Warren County Jail on previous drug traffic charges.

Rose was arrested Friday.

They’ll be arraigned later this month.

Here are their complete list of charges:

Keyara Rose -

Manslaughter, 2nd Degree, Causing an Overdose Death

Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Degree, Class C Felony (Fentanyl Derivatives) 1 Count

Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, First Degree

Trafficking in Controlled Substance, Third Degree, Class D Felony

Possession of Marijuana

Keyara Rose, 22, of Bowling Green (Source: Warren County Detention Center)

Robert Watkins

Manslaughter, 2nd Degree, Causing an Overdose Death

Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Degree, Class C Felony (Fentanyl Derivatives) 2 Counts

Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Degree, Class C Felony (Methamphetamine) 1 Count

Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Degree, Class C Felony (Cocaine) 1 Count

Trafficking in Controlled Substance, Class D Felony (Marijuana)

Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

Robert Watkins, 32, of Bowling Green (Source: Warren County Detention Center)

