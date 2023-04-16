Pair arrested in connection to teen’s overdose death

Keyara Rose and Robert Watkins were both arrested in connection to a teen's overdose death.
Keyara Rose and Robert Watkins were both arrested in connection to a teen's overdose death.(Source: Warren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A teen’s death in February 2023 has led to the arrest of a Bowling Green man and woman.

Keyara Rose, 22, and Robert Watkins, 32, both of Bowling Green face numerous charges each, including second-degree manslaughter.

According to a news release from the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, a joint investigation with Bowling Green Police and the DTF began after a 17-year-old was found dead in his bedroom on February 8, 2023.

“BGPD and DTF developed information indicating Keyara Rose had trafficked M-30 fentanyl pills to the deceased victim the day before his death,” the release said.

As the investigation unfolded, investigators determined that Robert Watkins sold the “M-30 fentanyl pills” to Rose.

According to the Drug Task Force, “M-30 fentanyl pills” are an extremely dangerous substance and have resulted in many overdose deaths.

Rose and Watkins were indicted by a Warren County Grand Jury last week.

Watkins was served the indictment on April 13. He was in the Warren County Jail on previous drug traffic charges.

Rose was arrested Friday.

They’ll be arraigned later this month.

Here are their complete list of charges:

Keyara Rose -

  • Manslaughter, 2nd Degree, Causing an Overdose Death
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Degree, Class C Felony (Fentanyl Derivatives) 1 Count
  • Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, First Degree
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance, Third Degree, Class D Felony
  • Possession of Marijuana
Keyara Rose, 22, of Bowling Green
Keyara Rose, 22, of Bowling Green(Source: Warren County Detention Center)

Robert Watkins

  • Manslaughter, 2nd Degree, Causing an Overdose Death
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Degree, Class C Felony (Fentanyl Derivatives) 2 Counts
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Degree, Class C Felony (Methamphetamine) 1 Count
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Degree, Class C Felony (Cocaine) 1 Count
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance, Class D Felony (Marijuana)
  • Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
Robert Watkins, 32, of Bowling Green
Robert Watkins, 32, of Bowling Green(Source: Warren County Detention Center)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Lalone was booked into the Logan County Detention Center following his arrested related...
Man charged with manslaughter after woman’s overdose death
BGPD are negotiating with the suspect inside the house through a megaphone.
UPDATE: Two arrested after standoff with BGPD on Johnson Drive
Trevor Bush on the new Disney+ show "The Crossover."
Kentucky teen starring in new Disney+ show
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
The car belonging to a man who vanished in 2006 was located and pulled from a pond in Florida.
Car of man missing since 2006 found in pond with human remains inside

Latest News

The program runs solely off of volunteers and donators who help build the bed frames on site.
School districts in Barren County provide 40 beds, mattresses for area youth
The Lost River Cave has experienced invasive species for several years but with the help of...
Lost River Cave holds “Bio Blitz” to help conservation efforts in its’ meadow
Caverna Elementary hosts annual 'Build-a-Bed" event, providing 40 beds
Caverna Elementary hosts annual 'Build-a-Bed" event
Adairville man charged with manslaughter
Adairville man arrested on multiple charges