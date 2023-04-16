School districts in Barren County provide 40 beds, mattresses for area youth

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County, Caverna, and Glasgow School Districts all participated in the annual “Build-A-Bed” program. This program helps provide youth in the Barren County area with a comfortable place to sleep, when they would not have one in the first place.

The organization serves 40 students in the surrounding area by providing them with a twin-sized bed, mattress and blessing basket filled with bedtime essentials.

The program runs solely off of volunteers and donators who help build the bed frames on site.

“Build-A-Bed” has provided 74 beds to children over the last 3 years, with many more to come in the future.

