School districts in Barren County provide 40 beds, mattresses for area youth
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County, Caverna, and Glasgow School Districts all participated in the annual “Build-A-Bed” program. This program helps provide youth in the Barren County area with a comfortable place to sleep, when they would not have one in the first place.
The organization serves 40 students in the surrounding area by providing them with a twin-sized bed, mattress and blessing basket filled with bedtime essentials.
The program runs solely off of volunteers and donators who help build the bed frames on site.
“Build-A-Bed” has provided 74 beds to children over the last 3 years, with many more to come in the future.
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.