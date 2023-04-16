School districts in Barren County provide 40 beds, mattresses for area youth

Caverna Elementary hosts annual 'Build-a-Bed" event, providing 40 beds
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County, Caverna, and Glasgow School Districts all participated in the annual “Build-A-Bed” program. This program helps provide youth in the Barren County area with a comfortable place to sleep, when they would not have one in the first place.

The organization serves 40 students in the surrounding area by providing them with a twin-sized bed, mattress and blessing basket filled with bedtime essentials.

The program runs solely off of volunteers and donators who help build the bed frames on site.

“Build-A-Bed” has provided 74 beds to children over the last 3 years, with many more to come in the future.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGPD are negotiating with the suspect inside the house through a megaphone.
UPDATE: Two arrested after standoff with BGPD on Johnson Drive
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
One injured in single vehicle accident on Glasgow Road
One injured in single vehicle accident on Glasgow Road
Manuel G. Quiros
Bowling Green man sentenced in bank robbery cases
Gurt is charged with DUI, resisting arrest, failure to produce insurance card, assault third...
Bystanders help Horse Cave police chief with arrest

Latest News

The Lost River Cave has experienced invasive species for several years but with the help of...
Lost River Cave holds “Bio Blitz” to help conservation efforts in its’ meadow
Caverna Elementary hosts annual 'Build-a-Bed" event, providing 40 beds
Caverna Elementary hosts annual 'Build-a-Bed" event
Adairville man charged with manslaughter
Adairville man arrested on multiple charges
Deadline to register to vote in Kentucky Primary is quickly approaching
Deadline to register to vote in Kentucky Primary is quickly approaching