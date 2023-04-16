Warren East advances to the 2A Baseball State Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren East Raiders are heading to the 2A State Tournament after beating Logan County 11-3 Saturday afternoon.

It’s been a long 24 hours for the Raiders, playing three games in that span.

Friday evening, the Raiders played Logan County (6-11) at home and pulled off a seven inning thriller that saw Maddox Tarrence steps into the box and hits a walkoff single to win 2-1. The rematch wasn’t like the original but it still had the same result.

Before Warren East (11-5) could play the Cougars, they had to face off against Franklin-Simpson in the semfinals, and they pulled it out, winning 4-2. 30 minutes later they would take the field again to face a Cougars team looking to avenege the previous night.

The Raiders hit the scoreboard first, scoring a run in the first inning but the Cougars responded right back scoring a run in the second. It could’ve been worse but Warren East got out of the jam and avoided falling in a hole. Logan County left many runners in scoring positon on base to end innings and it came back to bite them, including leaving the bases loaded in the forth inning.

Warren East would take advantage of the momentum and score five runs in the fifth inning. The Raiders had the bases loaded with one out when Drake Young hit a grounder to the shortstop, he made the play at second but the second baseman tried to turn a double play but his throw was off the mark, allowing Tray Price and Maddox Tarrence to score.

Later with the bases loaded again, Colton Edwards hits it to the one spot on the field Logan County didnt want him to, down the right field line into the corner of the field. That brought in three runs making it five total for the half inning.

The cougars were down but not out, with a runner on third Isaac Stanley had a shallow hit to the outfield bringing in Dayman McLean. But the Raiders were too much in this one, Colton Edwards had the game of his life, increasing the lead in the sixth with a two RBI double, making it five RBI’s for him in a span of two innings.

Warren East wins the second matchup in dominating fashion as they advance to the 2A State Tournament. They will take on Adair County at 10 a.m. on Friday, in Owensboro, at Shiffley Park.

