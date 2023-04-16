WKU softball drops series to Middle Tennessee

WKU softball starting lineup
WKU softball starting lineup(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU fell to Middle Tennessee, 0-1, at the Blue Raider Softball Complex Sunday afternoon. A solid game on defense, the Hilltoppers held MTSU to only one run off of six hits.

Pitching, Kelsie Houchens picked up her second complete game of the season, as TJ Webster was two-for-three on the day and only getting out twice the entire series.

WKU 0, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 1 

In a head start in the bottom of the first inning, Middle Tennessee shot a triple to the right field line, then advanced home on a Hilltopper error for a quick, 1-0 lead. 

TJ Webster went two-for-three on the afternoon: picking up an infield hit in the six-spot in the third inning for the first Hilltopper hit. 

In the fourth inning, Brylee Hage notched her 40th hit of the season, good for a double into right-center field. Later in the next frame, Webster collected her second hit of the day: a triple in right field to get moving into scoring position. 

Kelsie Houchens took the circle for her 11th career start as a redshirt-sophomore. In her six innings of work, she gave up one run off of six hits, walking one, and striking out two – including C-USA’s batting average leader, Laura Mealer. 

WKU is back at home in Bowling Green to take on in-state rival, Louisville, at the WKU Softball Complex, Wednesday, April 19 at 6 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGPD are negotiating with the suspect inside the house through a megaphone.
UPDATE: Two arrested after standoff with BGPD on Johnson Drive
Michael Lalone was booked into the Logan County Detention Center following his arrested related...
Man charged with manslaughter after woman’s overdose death
Keyara Rose and Robert Watkins were both arrested in connection to a teen's overdose death.
Pair arrested in connection to teen’s overdose death
Trevor Bush on the new Disney+ show "The Crossover."
Kentucky teen starring in new Disney+ show
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say

Latest News

Carson Williams and Junior Caminero celebrate after Williams' two-run homer
Hot Rods drop first game of the season 10-5 to Rome in Game Five
The Rome Braves rallied to win 10-5 on Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark
Hot Rods drop first game of the season 10-5 to Rome in Game Five
Students took to the track, participating in three running events through Special Olympics...
Student-athletes lace up their running shoes for Barren County’s inaugural Unified Sports Track & Field meet
Bowling Green Parks & Recreation hosts its 50th Anniversary of the Special Olympics Kentucky...
Bowling Green Parks & Recreation hosts its 50th Anniversary of the Special Olympics Kentucky Arena 5 Spring Games