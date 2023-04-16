WKU softball drops series to Middle Tennessee

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU fell to Middle Tennessee, 0-1, at the Blue Raider Softball Complex Sunday afternoon. A solid game on defense, the Hilltoppers held MTSU to only one run off of six hits.

Pitching, Kelsie Houchens picked up her second complete game of the season, as TJ Webster was two-for-three on the day and only getting out twice the entire series.

WKU 0, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 1

In a head start in the bottom of the first inning, Middle Tennessee shot a triple to the right field line, then advanced home on a Hilltopper error for a quick, 1-0 lead.

TJ Webster went two-for-three on the afternoon: picking up an infield hit in the six-spot in the third inning for the first Hilltopper hit.

In the fourth inning, Brylee Hage notched her 40th hit of the season, good for a double into right-center field. Later in the next frame, Webster collected her second hit of the day: a triple in right field to get moving into scoring position.

Kelsie Houchens took the circle for her 11th career start as a redshirt-sophomore. In her six innings of work, she gave up one run off of six hits, walking one, and striking out two – including C-USA’s batting average leader, Laura Mealer.

WKU is back at home in Bowling Green to take on in-state rival, Louisville, at the WKU Softball Complex, Wednesday, April 19 at 6 p.m. CT.

