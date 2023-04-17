The 2023 Child Welfare Expo returns to WKU this Thursday

The event will be on the third floor of DSU.
By Kelly Austin
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU’s Dr. Austin Griffiths, Ph.D., CSW Assistant Professor, Master of Social Work Program, and Director of the LifeSkills Center for Child Welfare Education and Research appeared on Midday Monday to talk about the upcoming 2023 Child Welfare Expo.

The expo is coming up April 20 from 5-7 p.m. on the third floor of DSU on Western Kentucky University’s campus.

To register for the event, visit tinyurl.com/23childwelfareexpo.

WKU
WKU(WKU)

