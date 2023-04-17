31 WKU students selected as 2023-24 Spirit Masters

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Thirty-one Western Kentucky University students have been selected as Spirit Masters for the 2023-24 year.

Spirit Masters, known as the official student ambassadors of WKU, serve to preserve traditions, strive for excellence and make the spirit of WKU contagious. They do this through service to the university.

According to the organization’s mission, Spirit Masters work with each other and WKU officials to extend the spirit of WKU to others so they, too, can understand how “The Spirit Makes the Master.”

Sixteen WKU students have been newly selected as Spirit Masters for 2023-24. They are:

Breyanne Billy , a junior from Memphis, Tennessee, who is majoring in Agriculture with concentrations in Animal Science and Pre-Veterinary Medicine.

Raquel Bonham , a sophomore from Bowling Green who is majoring in Biochemistry with a minor in Biophysics.

Carrie Cavitt , a sophomore from Mayfield who is majoring in Global Business and Chinese.

Cai Coburn , a freshman from Versailles who is majoring in Accounting with a minor in Legal Studies.

Ryan Dilts , a freshman from Villa Hills who is majoring in Finance with a certificate in Data Analytics.

Caroline Forrester , a sophomore from Glasgow who is majoring in Public Relations and Advertising with a minor in Marketing.

Annabelle Goodman , a junior from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, who is majoring in Elementary Education.

Avery Hanel , a freshman from Louisville who is majoring in Nursing.

Dylan Oglesbee , a sophomore from Columbus, Ohio, who is majoring in Business Finance with a minor in Global Business and a certificate in Applied Data Analytics.

Meredith Raby , a junior from Franklin who is majoring in Environmental, Geographic, and Sustainability Studies and Anthropology.

Landry Steenbergen , a freshman from Glasgow who is majoring in Public Relations with a minor in Marketing.

Savannah Stevens , a sophomore from Lexington who is majoring in Communication Disorders and Spanish.

Shelby Summers , a sophomore from Winchester who is majoring in Elementary Education with a minor in Child Studies.

Ethan Taylor , a sophomore from Bowling Green who is majoring in Personal Financial Planning with a minor in Economics.

Rayna Taylor , a freshman from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, who is majoring in Hospitality Management with a concentration in Restaurant and Tourism with a minor in African American Studies.

Price Wilborn, a sophomore from Shelbyville who is majoring in Political Science and Legal Studies.

Fifteen Spirit Masters are returning for the 2023-24 year. They are:

Hannah Adams , a junior from Irvine who is majoring in Public Relations with a minor in Marketing and Sales.

Colby Alexander , a sophomore from Nolensville, Tennessee, who is majoring in Journalism with a minor in Business Administration.

Ryan Alvey , a junior from Versailles who is majoring in Mechanical Engineering with a minor in Systems Engineering.

Caitlyn Blandford , a sophomore from Owensboro who is majoring in Architectural Sciences and Interior Design.

Jakob Briggs , a sophomore from Nashville, Tennessee, who is majoring in Business Economics.

Alexa Bussell , a sophomore from Brodhead who is majoring in Special and Elementary Education.

Anna Grace Castor , a sophomore from LaGrange who is majoring in Broadcasting and Communications.

Trent Edmunds , a junior from Bowling Green who is majoring in Marketing with a minor in Sales.

Addison Falkner , a sophomore from Louisville who is majoring in Political Science and a minor in Psychology.

Cade Morgan , a junior from Spring Hill, Tennessee, who is majoring in Financial Planning.

Sabree Norris , a junior from Danville who is majoring in Elementary Education.

Ellie Soares , a junior from Brentwood, Tennessee, who is majoring in Psychology with a minor in Child and Family Studies.

Samantha Weaver , a junior from Louisville who is majoring in Advertising and Public Relations with a minor in Leadership Studies and a certificate in Strategic Communications.

Jenna Wells , a sophomore from Richmond who is majoring in Accounting and Data Analytics.

Sydney Windhorst, a sophomore from Crestwood who is majoring in International Affairs with a minor in Journalism Writing and Political Science.

Spirit Masters were first presented to the University in the spring of 1981.

For more information about WKU Spirit Masters, visit https://www.wku.edu/spiritmasters/ or email spirit.masters@wku.edu.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.