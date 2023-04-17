The 73rd annual Hopkinsville Rotary Auction begins tonight

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hopkinsville Rotary Auction returns this week in its 73rd year.

The theme for this year’s auction is “Making an Impact” which honors the legacy and commitment of the Rotary Club’s service to the youth of Christian County.

Proceeds from the auction will support the Rotary Scholars Program which sends local students to Hopkinsville Community College tuition-free, the Hopkinsville Rotary Foundation which funds grants to youth-based organizations, and the Rotary Impact Program, which covers the cost of a 4-year college education for students committing to work locally after graduation.

Over the past 10 years, the auction has helped over 1500 students with education costs.

The auctions will begin at 6 p.m. beginning tonight and run until Friday. Supporters can listen live on WHOP, view the live stream on www.HopkinsvilleRotary.com, or watch on Spectrum Channel 376.

Big Board items (Items over $1000 in value) can be previewed online at Bolinger Real Estate.

Bidders can also visit the War Memorial building at 1202 S. Virginia St. in Hopkinsville during the auctions to partake in food service, a sweet shop, and other life activities.

“All of these items we auction off are all donated by local merchants and individuals that have something that they want to share with the community,” said Brandon Killebrew, Chairman of the 2023 Rotary Auction. “Our local merchants are always very supportive, and usually ready to step up to the table and put something on the Rotary auction.”

If you would like to support local education initiatives with an item in the Rotary Auction, or an Hour Club contribution, call 270-886-3034.

