‘Alpaca Spring Fling’ coming to Glendale this weekend

Baby alpacas.
Baby alpacas.(Juliana Alford)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, Ky. (WBKO) – All-things alpaca will be on display this weekend at the “Alpaca Spring Fling” in Hardin County.

The Kentucky Alpaca Association is hosting the event. They said in addition to meeting alpacas and a llama, visitors can shop for the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items from 12 different farms. Thirty-minute mini demonstrations will take place throughout the day including Alpaca Ownership Basics and Fiber Basics, too.

“Attendees are encouraged to take their selfie with an alpaca,” a news release said. “Haven’t perfected your selfie taking skills quite yet? No worries. Our volunteers can take your photo for you. Alpaca Selfies are free of charge.”

An enclosed obstacle course will be at the event where event-goers can walk an alpaca. The cost is $2 per person.

Food will be available for purchase, with all proceeds used to support the Hardin County Feathers & Fluff 4-H Club.

Door prize drawings will be held throughout the day.

The “fling” will be held at the Hardin County Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. The address is 5617 South Dixie Hwy., Glendale, Ky., 42740.

For more information, visit http://www.kentuckyalpacaassociation.org/

