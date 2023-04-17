Baseball park named after Bowling Green Little League legend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rick Kelley impacted the lives of so many Little League baseball players over the past 40 years. After his sudden passing in October 2022, the Bowling Green baseball community came together to commemorate his contributions in a major way.

Kelley was a cherished baseball coach and mentor, whose impact on the city of Bowling Green and the baseball community cannot be understated.

Now, the ballpark he spent so much time at, will be named in his honor.

“Putting in any Little League takes so many people, parents, volunteers and coaches to be successful and,” said Brandon Phillips, the President of Bowling Green East Little League. “As much as any one person can significantly impact a little league, Rick Kelley did that here at Bowling Green East.”

Kelley left a legacy worth memorializing and an unmatched passion for baseball. Kelley’s family still plays a major role in the league, and it is a great moment for them to see his name around the ballpark.

“It really is a special honor to have the ballpark named after him. He spent countless hours here and really had a passion for baseball at Bowling Green East,” said Chase Kelley, the son of Rick Kelley. “He really had a passion for the players and the families that he coached. It is nice to see his name around because we certainly do miss him every day.”

For someone who spends so much of their time and energy giving back, it is hard to imagine what Kelley would say to about being honored on such a grand stage.

“I think he would be very humbled by it,” said Chase. “That is a good combination because it was something that he enjoyed, and it was an opportunity for him to really impact these young kids lives.”

The impact that Kelley left on his players will travel for generations, and the memories those players have of their coach is nothing short of special.

“Well, every time I went to his house, he always wanted to go play baseball,” said Cruze Kelley, the grandson of Rick Kelley. “He always wanted to pitch and throw with me.”

Even now, Coach Kelley is still inspiring players to be their best.

“I want to hit a home run on his field,” said Cruze.

Each field at the ballpark will now have a banner hanging from the outfield, with “Rick Kelley Ballpark” draped in navy blue.

This is the first, of what will be many, efforts to make sure Coach Kelley’s name lives on in the Bowling Green baseball community forever.

