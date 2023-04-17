Captain killed, passenger injured after lightning strikes boat, officials say

A lightning strike is suspected to have hit a boat, killing one person and injuring another.
By Treasure Roberts
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) – A boat captain is dead and a passenger has sustained minor injuries after Florida officials said a boat was believed to have been struck by lightning Sunday night.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said the man killed was identified as 39-year-old Peter Strong.

Authorities said Strong’s boat was on the Indian River at Pineda Causeway when first responders received a call about a vessel that was struck by lightning.

Officials blocked a boat ramp leading to the Pineda Causeway during an investigation into the possible lightning strike. They also used pickup trucks to pull a boat out of the water.

Authorities said the incident is being investigated as a boating accident.

Copyright 2023 WKMG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keyara Rose and Robert Watkins were both arrested in connection to a teen's overdose death.
Pair arrested in connection to teen’s overdose death
WW2 100th Birthday
World War 2 Veteran honored with 100th birthday celebration
BGPD are negotiating with the suspect inside the house through a megaphone.
UPDATE: Two arrested after standoff with BGPD on Johnson Drive
Trevor Bush on the new Disney+ show "The Crossover."
Kentucky teen starring in new Disney+ show
Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White...
Man reels in 102-pound prehistoric river monster

Latest News

Far Off Broadway Players presents 'Whose Wives Are They Anyway?'
The “Whose wives are they anyway?” coming to the History Plaza in Glasgow
Boots and Buckle Fashion show happening on April 24
WKU students to host the Boots and Buckle Fashion Show April 24
Officials said a lobsterman in Maine found a five-foot military missile.
Lobsterman finds 5-foot military missile offshore, police say
Evans Chebet of Kenya breaks the tape to win the 127th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023,...
Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge
InvestigateTV looks at secondary screening areas in airports, and what might be missing.
A lack of barriers in secondary screening areas could be putting air travelers at risk