Craig, Hackett tabbed to C-USA All-Academic Teams

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lady Topper Golf’s Catie Craig and Sydney Hackett were named to the Conference USA All-Academic teams, the league announced Monday afternoon.

Craig earned a spot on the first team while Hackett grabbed a spot on the second.

This is the first year since 2015 that WKU Women’s Golf has had two golfers named to the All-Academic squad.

Craig earns her second straight First-Team All-Academic honor with a perfect 4.0 GPA in her agriculture major.

Athletically she is a sophomore but holds junior academic status.

The Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia native won two tournaments this season: the Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational and, most recently, the Conference USA Championship.

She’s been the team’s top finisher on five occasions this year and has logged five top-20 finishes.

Craig heads into the NCAA Regionals, the first Lady Topper to ever do so, with a stroke average of 74.6 shots per round.

Hackett is athletically a freshman but stands with junior level hours.

She holds a 3.83 GPA with a major in finance.

She won her first collegiate tournament at the USA Intercollegiate in the fall and was named C-USA Golfer of the Week for the accomplishment.

He has finished in the top 25 in eight of her 11 tournaments this season.

The Ashburn, Virginia native has been the team’s top finisher on three occasions and finished the year with a stroke average of 74.7 shots per round.

