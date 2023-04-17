Enrollment period for LIHEAP Spring Cooling Subsidy running until June 2

LIHEAP
LIHEAP(WYMT)
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The enrollment period for LIHEAP Spring Cooling Subsidy started Monday and will go through June 2.

Applications will be accepted during the enrollment period or until funds are depleted on a first come, first serve basis.

LIHEAP is a federally-funded program to help eligible low-income households meet their home heating and/or cooling needs.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services allocates funding to Kentucky through the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, which contracts with Community Action Agencies across the state to receive LIHEAP applications and provide recipient benefits.

For more information or to make an appoint, call Community Action of Southern Kentucky at 270-783-4484.

