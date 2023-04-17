Franklin man sentenced for drug trafficking, illegal firearm possession

By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Franklin man was sentenced Monday to 260 months in prison for possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as possessing a handgun as a convicted felon and in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to court documents, on Dec. 31, 2019, Adrian Nolan, 42, possessed with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, 28 grams or more of cocaine base (crack cocaine) and a mixture of cocaine.

Nolan also possessed a Glock 23, .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol in furtherance of his drug trafficking.

Nolan was prohibited from possessing a firearm because he had been convicted of the following felony offenses:

  • On Jan. 5, 2009, in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, Nolan was convicted of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base and aiding and abetting.
  • On March 17, 2009, in the Simpson Circuit Court, Nolan was convicted of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
  • On March 16, 2009, in Simpson Circuit Court, Nolan was convicted of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense.
  • On Dec. 19, 2005, in Simpson Circuit Court, Nolan was convicted of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
  • On Feb. 21, 2000, in Simpson Circuit Court, Nolan was convicted of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

After the 260-month prison sentence, Nolan was ordered to serve five years on supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by HSI Bowling Green, the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (AHIDTA) South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, and the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.

