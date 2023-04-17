Friends of Land Between the Lakes names new executive director

Tours allow visitors to see these magestic creatures in their natural habitat
Tours allow visitors to see these magestic creatures in their natural habitat(Ky Dept. Fish and Wildlife)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (WBKO) – Elaine Jackson has been named as the newest executive director of the Friends of Land Between the Lakes.

The non-profit announced the news on Monday. They said Jackson, of Dover, Tenn., will begin her duties on May 1.

Jackson will oversee a variety of areas in her new position, including fundraising, sponsorships, program development, policies and procedures, human resources, and volunteer management.

Jackson brings more than three decades of related work experiences to the leadership position. Over the past 22 years, she administered programs for the Stewart County, Tenn. school district and was elected President of the Rural Health Association and the Tennessee School Health Association, both non-profit organizations.

“We are thrilled to have Elaine at the helm. Through her work experiences, she has developed an impressive record of fundraising and securing federal and state grants for non-profits. Elaine’s friendly demeanor, professionalism, energy, and interdisciplinary background will complement the mission of the Friends very well,” said John Rufli, Interim Executive Director of the Friends of LBL.

Jackson previously worked as a Youth Service Officer for the Juvenile Court System of Stewart County. She also served as an adjunct faculty member at Austin Peay State University, her alma mater, and received her master’s degree from the University of Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keyara Rose and Robert Watkins were both arrested in connection to a teen's overdose death.
Pair arrested in connection to teen’s overdose death
Gov. Beshear announces replacement SNAP benefits for Kentuckians impacted by March 3 storms
WW2 100th Birthday
World War 2 Veteran honored with 100th birthday celebration
BGPD are negotiating with the suspect inside the house through a megaphone.
UPDATE: Two arrested after standoff with BGPD on Johnson Drive
Trevor Bush on the new Disney+ show "The Crossover."
Kentucky teen starring in new Disney+ show

Latest News

A heavy police presence along Plano Road near Atlantis Way has closed the roadway as of 4:30...
Police investigating shooting along Plano Road, traffic impacted in area
Frazier History Museum is going virtual
Frazier Museum launches new app to take museum state-wide
Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff
Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff on April 18
Photo: Western Kentucky University/www.wku.edu
WKU in Glasgow announces students accepted into Fall 2023 Early College Program