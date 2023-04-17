Friends of Land Between the Lakes names new executive director

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (WBKO) – Elaine Jackson has been named as the newest executive director of the Friends of Land Between the Lakes.

The non-profit announced the news on Monday. They said Jackson, of Dover, Tenn., will begin her duties on May 1.

Jackson will oversee a variety of areas in her new position, including fundraising, sponsorships, program development, policies and procedures, human resources, and volunteer management.

Jackson brings more than three decades of related work experiences to the leadership position. Over the past 22 years, she administered programs for the Stewart County, Tenn. school district and was elected President of the Rural Health Association and the Tennessee School Health Association, both non-profit organizations.

“We are thrilled to have Elaine at the helm. Through her work experiences, she has developed an impressive record of fundraising and securing federal and state grants for non-profits. Elaine’s friendly demeanor, professionalism, energy, and interdisciplinary background will complement the mission of the Friends very well,” said John Rufli, Interim Executive Director of the Friends of LBL.

Jackson previously worked as a Youth Service Officer for the Juvenile Court System of Stewart County. She also served as an adjunct faculty member at Austin Peay State University, her alma mater, and received her master’s degree from the University of Tennessee.

