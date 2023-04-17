Garcia named C-USA Hitter of the Week

By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball infielder Tristin Garcia has been named the Conference USA Hitter of the Week, as announced by league officials Monday afternoon.

The recognition marks the Hilltoppers’ second C-USA Player of the Week honor this season, with Devyn Terbrak winning C-USA Pitcher of the week on March 13 after tossing a complete game shutout, no-hitter along with 14 strikeouts in a 3-0 win over South Dakota State earlier this season.

Garcia led WKU at the plate during its midweek win against Evansville and series win at UAB over the weekend, where he posted a .556 batting average and 1.301 OPS in four games, racking up 10 hits in 18 at-bats – including three doubles – to go along with three runs and four RBI.

The senior notched three straight multi-hit performances against the Blazers, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, and two runs in Friday’s win, 2-for-5 with two RBI in Saturday’s win, and 4-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Sunday’s extra-inning loss.

For the season, Garcia is currently leading the team in batting average (.370) and hits (50) while tying for first in on-base percentage (.444), ranking second in doubles (13) and tying for second in RBI (23).

Garcia and the Hilltoppers will be back in action on Tuesday, April 18 when they head to Evansville to face Evansville at 6 p.m.

