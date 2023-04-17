Gov. Beshear announces replacement SNAP benefits for Kentuckians impacted by March 3 storms

Recipients includes Warren, Hart, Edmonson, Simpson and Muhlenberg County
(Governor Andy Beshear Facebook)
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday federal approval to replace food purchased from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that was lost due to power outages caused by the March 3 storms.

The approval is for food assistance program recipients in 31 counties.

“We moved swiftly to get approval to replace food lost during those severe storms, because there is nothing more important than being there for our people during challenges like this,” said Beshear. “This support is essential to help Kentuckians continue to provide nutritious meals for their families.”

SNAP recipients in the following counties who lost food are eligible for replacements: Allen, Anderson, Butler, Clinton, Edmonson, Grant, Grayson, Hancock, Harrison, Hart, Lee, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, McCreary, Meade, Monroe, Muhlenberg, Nelson, Robertson, Russell, Simpson, Spencer, Todd Trigg, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wolfe and Woodford.

Forty percent replacement of SNAP benefits received Feb. 1-28 will be available, starting the morning of Saturday, April 8.

Funds will be available in program members’ EBT accounts.

SNAP recipients who have already requested and received a manual replacement because of the severe March 3 storms will not receive an automatic replacement.

Questions may be directed to 855-306-8959.

