Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff on April 18

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday in honor of two Fort Campbell soldiers who died in a training exercise.

According to the U.S. Army, Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas, and Staff Sgt. Taylor J. Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama, died March 29 when two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters crashed in Trigg County during a routine training mission.

The soldiers were assigned to 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell.

A celebration of life for Bolanos, who was posthumously promoted to sergeant, will be held on Tuesday at Mosaic Church in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Interment will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville.

A celebration of life for Mitchell will be held on Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Clarksville, Tennessee.

