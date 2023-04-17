Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff on April 18

Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff
Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff(MGN)
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday in honor of two Fort Campbell soldiers who died in a training exercise.

According to the U.S. Army, Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas, and Staff Sgt. Taylor J. Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama, died March 29 when two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters crashed in Trigg County during a routine training mission.

The soldiers were assigned to 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell.

A celebration of life for Bolanos, who was posthumously promoted to sergeant, will be held on Tuesday at Mosaic Church in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Interment will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville.

A celebration of life for Mitchell will be held on Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keyara Rose and Robert Watkins were both arrested in connection to a teen's overdose death.
Pair arrested in connection to teen’s overdose death
Gov. Beshear announces replacement SNAP benefits for Kentuckians impacted by March 3 storms
WW2 100th Birthday
World War 2 Veteran honored with 100th birthday celebration
BGPD are negotiating with the suspect inside the house through a megaphone.
UPDATE: Two arrested after standoff with BGPD on Johnson Drive
Trevor Bush on the new Disney+ show "The Crossover."
Kentucky teen starring in new Disney+ show

Latest News

Photo: Western Kentucky University/www.wku.edu
WKU in Glasgow announces students accepted into Fall 2023 Early College Program
The Hopkinsville Rotary Auction returns this week in its 73rd year. The theme for this year’s...
The 73rd annual Hopkinsville Rotary Auction begins tonight
Far Off Broadway Players presents 'Whose Wives Are They Anyway?'
The ‘Whose Wives Are They Anyway?’ coming to the Historic Plaza Theatre in Glasgow
Baby alpacas.
‘Alpaca Spring Fling’ coming to Glendale this weekend