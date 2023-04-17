Grand opening of Warren Co. Parks and Rec’s ‘Story Trail’ slated for this Wednesday

THE STORY TRAIL'S GRAND OPENING WILL BE WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19TH AT BASIL GRIFFIN PARK.
By Kelly Austin
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – The Warren Co. Parks and Recreation is inviting the community out for the grand opening of “Story Trail.”

The event will take place at Basil Griffin Park, which is located at 2055 Three Springs Rd. in Bowling Green on Wednesday, April 19, beginning at 11 a.m.

Join them at the Paradise Playground for games, activities, and a very special storytime. There will be several family-oriented activities.

Ryan Patee with Warren Co. Parks & Rec appeared on AM Kentucky Monday to talk about “Story Trail” and all of the county parks that are on the “trail.”

The event is geared toward kids between ages 5 and 11.

For more information, click here or call (270) 842-5302.

"Story Trail' flyer
"Story Trail' flyer(Warren Co. Parks and Rec.)

