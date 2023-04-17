Hiseville restaurant renamed to “Sherry’s Legacy Restaurant” honor late owner

HISEVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - In the small town of Hiseville, Kentucky, at the corner of East Main Street and Hiseville Coral Hill Street Road, sits a small restaurant founded by Sherry Honeycutt.

“Well, there ain’t too many places to eat in Hiseville,” said Jim Edwards, a customer of Sherry’s Legacy Restaurant for over 30 years.

For the last 33 years, locals in the small town would gather together at Sherry’s Restaurant, where she would cook up some of the best burgers in town.

Sadly, Honeycutt passed away after a battle with colon cancer in January.

“Everybody was devastated. They just did not know what to think. They did not expect it,” said Debbie Wilson, the owner of Sherry’s Legacy Restaurant.

When talking about Sherry, there is one word that comes to mind.

“Family. She was all about family and friends. She was a really good person,” said Wilson.

“She was very family-oriented. Even if you were just her friend or a co-worker, she treated you like family,” said Steven Reneau, the son of Debbie Wilson and employee at Sherry’s Legacy Restaurant.

When Honeycutt passed away, her husband, Robert, tried keeping the restaurant afloat.

When the restaurant became too much for Robert to handle, he could only think of one person to carry on Sherry’s “legacy.”

“He told me, ‘you need this restaurant. You need to start doing this,’ so I ended up buying it and here I am,” said Wilson when asked about taking over the beloved staple.

Debbie Wilson began working with Sherry when she moved to the small town of Hiseville 25 years ago.

Debbie’s son, Steven, is still trying to process the fact that a beloved staple in the community now belongs to his family.

“I always felt like Mom would own a piece of Hiseville because we have lived here our entire lives,” said Reneau.

“They have toyed with the idea of buying property up here, so just the fact that they are actually doing it is really exciting. It is strange and it is an odd feeling to know that a piece of Hiseville is now ours.”

Although Honeycutt is no longer the owner, a piece of her memory is still alive inside of the restaurant.

“It has been Sherry’s for 33 years and this restaurant is hers. I am not going to change it. I am just going to add the word “legacy” to it and name it Sherry’s Legacy Restaurant,” said Wilson.

The community was thankful when they found out that their local gathering place and burger joint would remain open, despite Honeycutt’s passing.

“It is like being up here with family all the time. It is just a really nice experience. It is just great to see some of the familiar faces. Because I have not lived in Hiseville for a long time. They are still around and I get to interact with them again,” said Reneau.

“It means a lot. You know, it is a lot to get used to, but we are going to keep it going for Sherry,” said Wilson.

Although Sherry is gone, her restaurant and legacy lives on.

