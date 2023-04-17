Jenetta Shobe signs letter of intent with Campbellsville University track & field

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren Central High School is adding to their list of collegiate athletes as senior Jenetta Shobe signed her letter of intent to continue her athletic and academic career with Campbellsville University track & field.

Her journey as a shot put and discus thrower started her freshman year while she was on the dance team. Shobe said, “Coach Carver was like, ‘You’re going to be a thrower, so you’re going to join my team,’ and that’s when I got into it and I actually kind of liked it, and I came to love it.”

Over the course of four years as a part of the Warren Central Dragons track & field team, Shobe has set multiple personal records, and she has goals set for her final season. “Getting a ring at State. I went to State last year and I didn’t win it, but getting a ring is mainly what I am looking forward to, but also more quality time with my teammates.”

Shobe is confident in what she brings to the table at the next level. She added, “At the college level I feel like I will get to inspire more throwers who aren’t getting recognized enough, and to just be an inspiration for the school.”

