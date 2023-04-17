Lineup announced for 4th Fest, Praise in the Park

Lineup announced for 4th Fest, Praise in the Park
Lineup announced for 4th Fest, Praise in the Park(City of Madisonville)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Madisonville has announced the lineup for the 4th Fest and Praise in the Park coming this summer.

According to a release, that event will take place June 30, July 1 and 2.

Gates will open at 3 p.m.

The annual event is free to attend and will feature concerts beginning at 5 p.m., food trucks, vendors, a beer garden and more.

Officials say this year’s firework show will be held on Tuesday, July 4 following the Madisonville Miner’s Game.

Headline concerts include Clay Walker, Vanilla Ice and Matthew West. Additional performers include Coffey Anderson, the 101st Airborne Rock Band, C&C Music Factory, Tag Team, DJ Shay, Anne Wilson and Ben Fuller.

They say for those of you who are interested in attending the concerts are strongly encouraged to sign up for the email newsletter at Madisonville Living’s website.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keyara Rose and Robert Watkins were both arrested in connection to a teen's overdose death.
Pair arrested in connection to teen’s overdose death
WW2 100th Birthday
World War 2 Veteran honored with 100th birthday celebration
BGPD are negotiating with the suspect inside the house through a megaphone.
UPDATE: Two arrested after standoff with BGPD on Johnson Drive
Trevor Bush on the new Disney+ show "The Crossover."
Kentucky teen starring in new Disney+ show
Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White...
Man reels in 102-pound prehistoric river monster

Latest News

Gov. Beshear, Transportation Cabinet remind drivers ‘slow is safe when traveling through work zones’
Gov. Beshear announces replacement SNAP benefits for Kentuckians impacted by March 3 storms
Baseball park named after Bowling Green Little League legend
Baseball park named after Bowling Green Little League legend
Although Sherry Honeycutt is no longer the owner, a piece of her memory is still alive inside...
Hiseville restaurant renamed to “Sherry’s Legacy Restaurant” to honor late owner