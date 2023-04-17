Lineup announced for 4th Fest, Praise in the Park

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Madisonville has announced the lineup for the 4th Fest and Praise in the Park coming this summer.

According to a release, that event will take place June 30, July 1 and 2.

Gates will open at 3 p.m.

The annual event is free to attend and will feature concerts beginning at 5 p.m., food trucks, vendors, a beer garden and more.

Officials say this year’s firework show will be held on Tuesday, July 4 following the Madisonville Miner’s Game.

Headline concerts include Clay Walker, Vanilla Ice and Matthew West. Additional performers include Coffey Anderson, the 101st Airborne Rock Band, C&C Music Factory, Tag Team, DJ Shay, Anne Wilson and Ben Fuller.

They say for those of you who are interested in attending the concerts are strongly encouraged to sign up for the email newsletter at Madisonville Living’s website.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.