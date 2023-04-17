Med Center Health holds Expectant Parent Fair

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health hosted their annual Expectant Parent Fair for the first time since the pandemic.

The WKU Health-Science Complex was packed with parents-to-be who were able to walk through interactive booths, view safety demonstrations and tour the Med Center Mother-Baby unit.

“I did not get to come in 2020. That is when I was pregnant with my first, and unfortunately, due to the pandemic, I was not able to make it,” said Cindy Rodriguez, an expecting mother who is 35 weeks pregnant. “Now, I am pregnant with the second child and I really wanted to come to this.”

For many families, pregnancy can be as much a miracle as it is a stressor, which is why Kim Dethridge, the Director of Women’s Health at Med Center Health, said she is excited to have the Expectant Parent Fair back in Bowling Green.

“Even prior to becoming pregnant, until after delivery, we want the best outcomes. There is a lot of different vendors that can help with those opportunities along the way,” Dethridge said.

Expecting parents were able to walk the fair and talk with vendors about everything, from proper baby nutrition to new diaper bags.

“It is just different information that I did not have access to the first time, like the breastfeeding breast pumps and the health department programs. All of that stuff was shut down at the time when I was pregnant,” Rodriguez said.

“You learn about different things in the community. I focused on finding child care and safety with that, and I did not know that was a service offered in Bowling Green,” said Megan Freeman, an expecting mother who is 20 weeks pregnant.

Although it was just as much about getting parents resources as it was helping them feel at ease, as they work to bring a new life into the world.

“I do feel like knowing other people are going through the same thing around the same time as me, that is a comfort in itself,” Freeman said. “Then to know that there are resources that I can reach out to, if I do feel like I need services, that is nice as well.”

If you or someone you know is expecting, but was unable to make the fair, Med Center Health also offers classes for expectant parents, with sign-ups on their website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.