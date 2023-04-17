Police investigating shooting along Plano Road, traffic impacted in area

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Several police officers are on the scene of a suspected shooting along Plano Road.

While information is limited at this time, Kentucky State Police is on the scene alongside the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. The roadway was closed around the 1400 block just off Interstate 165 (the former Natcher Parkway) just after 4:30 on Monday afternoon.

Plano Road at I-165 east is closed for now. The area is marked with crime scene tape.

Kentucky State Police confirmed with WBKO News that there is an active investigation into a shooting. No further information was immediately available.

We have a reporter on the scene.

Download the WBKO News app for the latest breaking news.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.