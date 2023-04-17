A sunny & beautiful week ahead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a chilly and rainy Sunday, we’ll have a GORGEOUS Monday! Expect highs in the middle 60s and plentiful sunshine.

Rain chances stay away until the end of the week

Along with the sunshine, we may see some breezy conditions for Monday. The rest of this week will be mostly sunny and we’ll gradually warm into the low 80s by Thursday! A cold front will arrive in our area by Friday, bringing the chance for rain as we round out the workweek. It’ll be a perfect week for hiking or any other outdoor activities you may enjoy.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Turning sunny. Breezy. High 65. Low 41. Winds W at 19 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 72. Low 50. Winds W at 11 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm. High 78. Low 57. Winds S at 12 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 71

Today’s Low: 53

Normal High: 71

Normal Low: 47

Record High: 89 (1924)

Record Low: 27 (1928)

Today’s Precip: 0.11″

Monthly Precip: 0.76″ (-1.62″)

Yearly Precip: 14.70″ (+0.07″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:21 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:09 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good

Tree pollen: Moderate

Ragweed pollen: Low

Grass pollen: Moderate

Mold: Low

UV: 6 (High)

