Two people indicted in death of three-year-old child

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The mother of a suspected three-year-old homicide victim has been arrested, Kentucky State Police announced Monday.

Detective Logan Gay took Alexandra M. Datson-Ward, 20, of Corbin, into custody after an investigation by Kentucky State Police and an indictment by a Whitley County Grand Jury.

Ward’s boyfriend, Jordan B. Taylor, 22, of Corbin, was also indicted in connection with the reported homicide.

Ward was charged with complicity to commit murder and complicity to strangulation - first degree.

Taylor was charged with murder, strangulation, and sodomy (victim under 12 years old) - first degree.

We will update this story as we learn more.

