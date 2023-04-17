Unitarian Universalist Church celebrates 60th anniversary

By Sarah Phipps
Apr. 16, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Unitarian Universalist Church of Bowling Green celebrated their 60 year of servicing the various religious communities in the city.

Congregations of past and present were invited to a potluck celebration, where they could listen to speeches from various members. Those with the church say they focus on principles, not creeds. They also welcome and assist all religions, from Christians to Buddhists.

John Downing, President of Unitarian Universalist Church, said he is excited for what the next 60 years has in store, and hopes to expand the church.

“At one point, we had over 120 members. We would love to get back up to that because we could start having more programs and a broader variety,” Downing said.

