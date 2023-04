BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – The Far off Broadway Players will present “Whose Wives Are They Anyway?’’ at the Historic Plaza Theatre in Glasgow.

Showtimes:

April 28 at 7 p.m.

April 29 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

April 30 at 2 p.m.

For tickets and information log onto HistoricPlaza.com or call 270-361-2101.

