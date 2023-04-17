BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a chilly and rainy Sunday, we’ll have a GORGEOUS Monday! Expect highs in the middle 60s and plentiful sunshine.

Windy and cool for Monday!

Along with the sunshine, we WILL see some breezy conditions for Monday. The rest of this week will be mostly sunny and we’ll gradually warm into the low 80s by Thursday! A cold front will arrive in our area by Friday, bringing the chance for rain as we round out the workweek. It’ll be a perfect week for hiking or any other outdoor activities you may enjoy.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.