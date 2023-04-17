Windy and cool for Monday!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a chilly and rainy Sunday, we’ll have a GORGEOUS Monday! Expect highs in the middle 60s and plentiful sunshine.

Along with the sunshine, we WILL see some breezy conditions for Monday. The rest of this week will be mostly sunny and we’ll gradually warm into the low 80s by Thursday! A cold front will arrive in our area by Friday, bringing the chance for rain as we round out the workweek. It’ll be a perfect week for hiking or any other outdoor activities you may enjoy.

