WKU in Glasgow announces students accepted into Fall 2023 Early College Program

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU in Glasgow has announced the inaugural Early College at WKU in Glasgow class.

Seventy-three students from seven partner high schools have been admitted and will begin this August.

Each student will participate in one of five Professional Career Tracks—Agriculture, Business Management, Crime and Legal Studies, Education, or Nursing.

Early College students will earn 30 hours of college credit during their junior and senior years by taking courses with university students at WKU in Glasgow.

The program will bring admitted students to the Glasgow campus two-to-four days each week for half days. Students will also attend classes at their sending high school, allowing them to remain fully engaged in the activities and community offered by their home school while completing the program.

“The Early College at WKU in Glasgow program will provide a high-quality and academically energizing environment for students motivated to succeed at both the high school and college levels,” said WKU Provost Robert “Bud” Fischer. “The program creates a pathway for success in a degree program at WKU for each student.”

Beyond the classroom, students’ learning will be enhanced by two field trips each semester, one taking them into the field in the local area collaborating directly with area leaders within the Professional Career Tracks.

The other field trip each semester will bring students to WKU’s Bowling Green campus for immersive experiences and to expand their interactions with faculty.

“The field trips get me excited as we ready the Glasgow campus for the new program,” said Derick Strode, Director of Regional Campuses and Dual Credit. “These field days will build directly upon the classroom experiences, engaging our students hands on to show them how WKU degrees lead to some of the most rewarding and in-demand careers in our area.”

Accepted students are:

Allen County-Scottsville High School

Agriculture: Ty Jones, Haiden Brown, Allie Smith, Kadence Strain

Business Management: Alexander Stamps, Coleman Jackson, Damien Tisdel, Houston Porter, Macy Coffey, Dustin Hayes, Katelynn Gray, Kylie Harper, William Stone

Crime & Legal Studies: Ava Garmon, Dalton Threet, Luther Gass

Education: Kelsey Herrington, Olivia Nelson, Karissa Perdue

Nursing: Ava Brown, Helen Nethery, Jackson Morris, Kailey Gerteisen

Barren County High School

Agriculture: Bodie Janes, Kennedy Gill

Business Management: Brynn Watson, Tinsley Neagle

Education: Madeline Prichard, Mary Clark, Trinity Kilgore, Samantha Mayorga

Nursing: Aiden Keeney, Kloe Pniewski, Madison Turner, Megan Spears, Shyanne Garmon, Tori Morgan

Caverna High School

Crime & Legal Studies: Devin Lopau

Nursing: Aliyah Bronson, Izabella England, Kiana Kirk

Glasgow High School

Agriculture: Sharee Fraleigh

Business Management: Jeremiah Sundstrom, Cathy Salvador, Marlatisha Elias, Alivia Glover

Crime & Legal Studies: Lenore Wells, Mary Kate Vance, Ava Jackson

Nursing: Colby Brewster, Cainin Woodard, Ashley Ramirez Lopez, Maren Benedict, Kiley McKinney

Hart County High School

Agriculture: Madilyn Ward, Wraylee Puckett

Crime & Legal Studies: Hadley Smith, Jeb Baird, Taylor Isaacs

Nursing: Addison Shelby, Adriana Cundari

Metcalfe County High School

Agriculture: Allie Judd, Caitlin Parke, Riley Froedge, Ashtin Bryant, Addison Parrish

Business Management: Chase Cloyd

Crime & Legal Studies: Shiloh Keller

Education: Sarah Wright

Nursing: Kyndal DeWeese, Milas Murphy

Monroe County High School

Agriculture: Brianna Dickens

Nursing: Breanna Cuahutencos

Early College students were selected by their high schools and WKU based on their GPA and readiness for the challenge of college coursework.

The early college program maximizes Kentucky’s Dual Credit and Work Ready Scholarships.

The next application cycle for area high school students in the Class of 2026 will open on Oct. 1.

For more information about Early College at WKU in Glasgow, visit www.wku.edu/regionalcampuses/glasgow/earlycollege.php.

