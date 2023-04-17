WKU students to host the Boots and Buckle Fashion Show April 24

Event is free to the public
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
By Kelly Austin
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU’s Fashion Merchandising Program will be hosting a local fashion show with the Visual Merchandising Promotion class in downtown Bowling Green on April 24.

The fashion show will be at The Charleston at 308 East 10th Avenue, and doors open at 6 p.m.

In collaboration with the Buckle retail store, they have been preparing a Western-themed fashion show.

This is a student-led event with models from WKU’s campus and clothing from Buckle’s retail store.

The public is invited to attend where the students in WKU’s FMP get to show off their work.

This event is free admission to the public. Please use the parking lot behind the Charleston or utilize the parking garages nearby. There is no dress code for this event.

For more information call 270-929-1780.

