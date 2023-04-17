WKU Tennis draws Middle Tennessee in first round of 2023 C-USA Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Tennis begins its postseason on Thursday, April 20 at the Conference USA Tournament in Denton, Texas. The Lady Toppers were given the No. 10 seed, and will play No. 7 seed Middle Tennessee in the first round at 3 p.m. CT at the Waranch Tennis Complex.

“Anytime Middle Tennessee and WKU play in any sport you can throw out the records. The first time we played this year was a few weeks ago and it was a very hard-fought match,” said head coach Greg Davis. “I’m sure this time it will be the same with two evenly matched teams fighting to advance into the quarterfinal spot against the number 2 seed Charlotte.”

WKU enters the 2023 C-USA Tournament with a 15-10 overall record and dropped its last match this past Sunday to Marshall. Middle Tennessee, meanwhile, owns a 11-9 mark, dropping two of its last three matches, with the team winning its most recent decision on April 16 against UTEP, 6-1.

The sides met previously this season, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on March 31. That day, the Blue Raiders came out on top, winning 4-3.

If WKU wins, the squad would face No. 2 Charlotte in the quarterfinal round on Friday, April 21 at 1 p.m. CT.

The Lady Toppers are in the midst of the third-best single season win total in program history behind only last season (18-9) and 1985 (20-8). Last month, Samantha Martinez won her 38th doubles match of her WKU career, breaking the record for most doubles wins in program history, formerly held by Cora-Lynn von Dungern, who posted a 37-14 record in her doubles career. Since then, she has added three more wins, owning a 41-21 career doubles record at WKU.

Rachel Hermanova has continued to impress in singles posting a 17-7 record in 2023. Last season she broke the record for single season singles wins with 19. Last Saturday a win over UTEP marked her 36th career singles win which puts her tied for second all-time in career singles wins with a 36-13 record matching Laura Bernardos’ 36 wins while she was on The Hill.

The full bracket and more information regarding the 2023 tournament can be found at ConferenceUSA.com

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.