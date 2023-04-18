Allen County Drug Arrest

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - At 1:21 a.m. last Sunday April16, 2023 Scottsville police received a call of trespassing at a home on North 3rd Street.

While inside the home, officers found and arrested two males. One of them, Joseph Donald Sharp, told officers he had a backpack and blue jeans in the home. Officers retrieved the backpack, and while searching through it, found a small plastic bag with a white residue. That white residue tested “positive” for methamphetamine.

Sharp was taken to the Allen County Detention Center, charged with criminal trespassing, and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.