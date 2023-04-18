Allen County Drug Arrest

Sharp was taken to the Allen County Detention Denter charged with criminal trespassing and possession of a controlled substance.
By Gene Birk
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - At 1:21 a.m. last Sunday April16, 2023 Scottsville police received a call of trespassing at a home on North 3rd Street.

While inside the home, officers found and arrested two males. One of them, Joseph Donald Sharp, told officers he had a backpack and blue jeans in the home. Officers retrieved the backpack, and while searching through it, found a small plastic bag with a white residue. That white residue tested “positive” for methamphetamine.

Sharp was taken to the Allen County Detention Center, charged with criminal trespassing, and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear announces replacement SNAP benefits for Kentuckians impacted by March 3 storms
A heavy police presence along Plano Road near Atlantis Way has closed the roadway as of 4:30...
Police investigating officer-involved shooting along Plano Road, traffic blocked in the area
Keyara Rose and Robert Watkins were both arrested in connection to a teen's overdose death.
Pair arrested in connection to teen’s overdose death
The family was on their way to a family Easter celebration in Tennessee when they received the...
Russellville family loses everything in an Easter-weekend fire
WKU Tennis draws Middle Tennessee in first round of 2023 C-USA Tournament

Latest News

Police determined McMorris and at least two men traveled to Glasgow and pharmacies in...
Glasgow Police charge woman with prescription forgery
Brownsville Man Arrested in Connection to Area Break-Ins
Brownsville Man Arrested in Connection to Area Break-Ins
Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting Along Plano Road, Traffic Blocked in the Area
Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting Along Plano Road, Traffic Blocked in the Area
Las Vegas Woman Charged with Prescription Forgery in Glasgow
Las Vegas Woman Charged with Prescription Forgery in Glasgow