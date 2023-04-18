Biden signs executive order to improve access to child care

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip facility in New Albany, Ohio, Sep. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order containing more than 50 directives to increase access to child care and improve the work life of caregivers, the White House said Tuesday.

But the directives would be funded out of existing commitments, likely meaning their impact would carry more of a symbolic weight compared with the Democratic president’s call in 2021 to provide more than $425 billion to expand child care, improve its affordability and boost wages for caregivers, the White House said.

Biden also has called for more money for the care economy in his 2024 budget plan, drawing a sharp line with Republicans, who are seeking limits on spending.

Susan Rice, director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, told reporters on a phone call that the order shows that Biden isn’t waiting on Congress to act.

“The child care, long-term care systems in this country just don’t work well,” Rice said. “High-quality care is costly to deliver. It’s labor-intensive. It requires skilled workers. Yet care workers, who are disproportionately women and women of color and immigrants, are among the lowest paid in the country.”

The order seeks to improve the child care provided to the offspring of federal workers, including military families. It plans to lower costs for families that are part of the Child Care & Development Block Grant program. Military veterans would get better home-based care. And the Department of Health and Human Services would raise pay and benefits for teachers and staff in the Head Start program.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear announces replacement SNAP benefits for Kentuckians impacted by March 3 storms
A heavy police presence along Plano Road near Atlantis Way has closed the roadway as of 4:30...
Police investigating officer-involved shooting along Plano Road, traffic blocked in the area
The family was on their way to a family Easter celebration in Tennessee when they received the...
Russellville family loses everything in an Easter-weekend fire
WKU Tennis draws Middle Tennessee in first round of 2023 C-USA Tournament
Owner of the Cee Bee Food Store Jeff Rich said, when he saw one of his windows smashed early...
Brownsville man arrested in connection to area break-ins

Latest News

Alexis Dowdell, right, talks about the shooting that killed her brother.
Sister of Alabama birthday party shooting victim recalls gunfire
The Florida governor isn't even officially in the race yet. That hasn't stopped the former...
Ad wars heat up between Trump and DeSantis
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Russia upholds detention of US reporter
American Wall Street journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appears in court in Moscow to appeal his...
RAW: Jailed reporter makes court appearance in Russia
Gerald Groff, a former postal worker whose case will be argued before the Supreme Court, stands...
Supreme Court hears mail carrier’s religious tolerance case